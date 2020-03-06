COVID-19 combat on board inter-state buses

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of COVID-19 cases being reported from the IT hub of Bengaluru, Kerala State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is mulling precautionary measures on inter-state buses plying on the route. The crew will be advised to wear masks and take extra care to keep the fleet clean to prevent the spread of the virus.

The move comes after Karnataka RTC decided to maintain extra vigil on its fleet including inter-state services. Railways has also issued advisories to all railway zones to remain on alert.“We will take appropriate action in consultation with the health department.” Transport Minister A K Saseendran told TNIE.

The KSRTC unit in Bengaluru has taken proactive measures after seeing the measures initiated by Karnataka RTC and the general sanitisation programmes carried out by the civic authorities after more patients tested positive for the virus. But KSRTC does not have enough facilities to disinfect the buses starting from Bengaluru.

“We have been asked to purchase masks and sanitisers. But the situation is not alarming.” said an officer.

The instructions had come from Sulthan Bathery, the controlling unit of inter-state services to Karnataka. KSRTC operates around 45 schedules to Bengaluru on normal days and an additional 15-20 buses during the weekends. The service is largely dependent on IT employees and students based in Bengaluru.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation operates 70 services between Kerala and Bengaluru.