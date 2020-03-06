Fake doc tries to end life by swallowing coin

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 30-year-old man, who was arrested for impersonating a paediatric surgeon, tried to commit suicide by swallowing a coin. Rajesh, hailing from Navaikkulam, was arrested on Wednesday for treating patients posing as a doctor.

Rajesh told patients he was a paediatric cardiac surgeon at the SAT Hospital. He reportedly tried to take his life by swallowing a 10 rupee coin while on the way to the court. After being rushed to the Trivandrum MCH, he was subjected to an endoscopy under the watch of cardiothoracic head Abdul Rasheed to remove the coin lodged in his food pipe. His condition is said to be stable.