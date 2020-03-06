Financial situation will improve by May: Isaac

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac said the fiscal situation of the state will improve by May when fresh loans will be sanctioned.He was explaining the measures taken by the government to manage the financial crisis, during the discussion on the Kerala Appropriation Bill 2020 in the assembly on Thursday.

“We are collecting all bills till March. The payment will be made by May,” said Isaac. The government has introduced treasury restrictions, cut in plan spending and bill discounting system to manage the fiscal situation, he said.