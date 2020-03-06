Kadakampally.Kanam: Can buses be parked in sky?

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the flash strike of KSRTC employees, demanding the release of the three employees taken into custody by the police, which claimed the life of a commuter in the capital, two prominent leaders in the LDF locked horns over the strike.

CPM leader and Tourism and Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendaran said the lightning strike by KSRTC employees could not be justified on any account and action would be initiated against those involved in the strike. He also said the state government would help the family of Surendran who died amid the strike on Wednesday.

At the same time, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran justified the stance of the KSRTC employees and criticised the police. Justifying the employees’ action of parking the buses in the middle of the road during the strike, he wondered, “Other than the roads, can buses be parked in the sky?”

He also said the police had caused the situation to worsen and the employees were forced to take to the streets as the former failed to resolve the issue after two hours.

However, Kadakampally flayed the employees in strong terms saying that their action was irresponsible. They caused untold suffering to the public even as the state government was feeding the ailing corporation from the public exchequer.

“But they showed that they have no social commitment. That is why they parked the buses haphazardly on the roads blocking traffic, apart from staying away from duty. The state government is committed to take action against them,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police handed over a list of around 50 employees who blocked the traffic by parking buses in the middle of the roads to the transport commissioner. According to sources, action would be initiated against the culprits including cancelling driver/conductor licences of the employees based on the report of the district collector, who reportedly suggested to invoke the provisions of the Essential Services Maintenance Act against employees of public transport corporation.

Meanwhile, Opposition members walked out of the assembly in protest against the delay in taking action against the employees involved in the strike. A 60-year-old passenger died and thousands were stranded for over five hours on Wednesday when employees of the KSRTC went on a flash strike demanding the release of three personnel who were taken into custody by the police.