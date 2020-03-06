Kerala govt college student found hanging in hostel room in Thrissur

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A student was found hanging inside the hostel room of the Government Nursing College at Mulankunnathukavu in Thrissur on Friday.

Divya C Sunny, 23, a native of Idukki, was found dead in her hostel room by her classmates after she was missing in the class.

Mulankunnathukavu police have registered a case and conducted the inquest. The body was taken for postmortem at medical college. The primary probe reveals personal issues as the reasons for death, as she was academically bright, police said.