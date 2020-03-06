KSRTC strike: Kerala govt to water down action against erring employees

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC employees, who held the city under siege for more than five hours on February 4, are likely to go scot-free with inconsequential charges.

Transport Minister AK Saseendran hinted that the action would be taken only after getting a final report on February 9. But he rejected a preliminary report by District Collector K Gopalakrishnan invoking

Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) on erring employees which would have affected their career.

"There will not be any department-level action till we get the final report," the minister said. He was evasive on the inaction by his department for a lightning strike conducted on October 16, 2018. The then CMD of KSRTC recommended extracting the loss of Rs 1.5 crore from 277 employees involved in the strike.

Trade unions associated with Left Democratic Front have come up with strong measures against employees. Their comments came after Motor Vehicle Department started sending show cause notices to 21 KSRTC drivers for parking buses in a way that blocked the traffic.

There were allegations that the buses were taken from the garage to block the road. The roadblock delayed ambulance access to a heart patient and he was declared brought dead at the hospital.