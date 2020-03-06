Meteorological Dept forecasts summer showers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state is likely to get some respite from scorching heat in the coming days as the India Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate summer spells across the state, except for Kasaragod, Kannur and Wayanad, on Friday.

Rain has been forecast for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad on Saturday.

Overcast conditions coupled with light showers resulted in balmy weather at many places in the state on Thursday, which provided welcome relief to the public from the sticky weather.