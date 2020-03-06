Opposition leader Chennithala hits out at Kerala Police Chief, alleges corruption

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has come out with fresh corruption allegations against State Police Chief Lokath Behera. Chennithala said the purchase of 145 police vehicles and 30 multimedia projectors were done without obtaining prior sanction from the government.

The vehicle was purchased for Rs 26.40 crore, while Rs 15 lakh was spent on projectors. Chennithala said for the purchase above Rs 1 crore, prior sanction from the government was required.

The purchase order was issued on August 6, 2016. The government later regularized the illegal purchase. The tender procedure for projectors were also not followed, Chennithala said. However, this deal was also regularized by the government, he said.

Chennithala added that the government order issued to regularize the projector purchase had advised the DGP to strictly adhere to the purchase manual. Still, nothing changed thereafter, Chennithala alleged.

The Opposition Leader also trained his guns on the Chief Minister and said instead of taking action against the DGP, he was trying to protect him. "This involvement of the CM is suspicious," he said.

He also decried the Home Department's move to constitute a special team to probe the alleged CAG report leak. Chennithala said this was done to protect corruption.

"Instead of trying to stem corruption, the government is trying to intimidate the media and critics, " he said.

Chennithala said the police was obtaining the Call Data Record (CDR) of the journalist. "My phone is also being leaked. This is for the first time in Kerala history that an Opposition Leader's phone has been leaked," he said.

"This is what the Narendra Modi government is also doing in the centre. If the state government is trying to toe Modi's line, then we will oppose it," he added.

Chennithala added that he will expose more corruptions of the police in the coming days.