Raghu shows grit, lends a hand to struggling theyyam artists

KANNUR: He came out of his room in a wheelchair. Though he has been confined to it for more than 25 years, he does not look a desperate, desolate man. In fact, he greeted us with an open smile. K K Raghunath, 50, known as ‘Theyyam Calendar’ among his friends and enthusiasts for his vast knowledge of the temple art form, could surprise one and all with his passion for it. Interestingly, the Erattengal, native makes his presence felt more with his activities associated with theyyam.

“A lot of theyyam artists are being neglected after they leave the stage due to various reasons, be it accidents, illnesses or bad health. When you come to know about the miserable state of the people who were once adored by thousands as gods, it breaks your heart,” said Raghunath. To lend a helping hand to such people, he started the WhatsApp group ‘Theyyakkazhchakal Charity Group’, through which he began arranging financial help to theyyam artists suffering from bad health, injury and age-related ailments.

“All group members pay `100 every month and we give the total amount to the needy theyyam artists,” said Raghunath.

It has been going on for nearly a year, with Raghunath coordinating it.It was a fall from a coconut tree which had changed Raghunath’s life for the worse. “It was in 1992. I used to climb coconut trees in my compound. On that day, I fell down and was paralysed from waist down. I couldn’t get up from the bed for two years. Thank god, now, I can move freely in a wheelchair. I also have an altered scooty on which I go to watch theyyams”, said Raghunath.He began thinking of helping artists after hearing the news about the fall of Sumesh Peruvannan three years ago.

“The visual of that fall, taken by somebody on his mobile phone, went viral. Everybody thought he had died. But he survived after long periods of treatments at various hospitals. At that time, we were able to raise some money for him through our WhatsApp group. We gave him `1 lakh and also bought an autorickshaw for him,” he said.

Raghunath is happy that theyyam is being watched by more people nowadays. “It might be because of the influence of social media as photographs and videos of theyyam performances are being shared on it,” he said.