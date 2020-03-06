Home States Kerala

Raghu shows grit, lends a hand to struggling theyyam artists

Though he has been confined to it for more than 25 years, he does not look a desperate, desolate man.

Published: 06th March 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2020 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Vishakandan Theyyam performing at Kolachery Chathambali Vishakandan Temple in Kannur | Express

By M A Rajeev Kumar
Express News Service

KANNUR: He came out of his room in a wheelchair. Though he has been confined to it for more than 25 years, he does not look a desperate, desolate man. In fact, he greeted us with an open smile. K K Raghunath, 50, known as ‘Theyyam Calendar’ among his friends and enthusiasts for his vast knowledge of the temple art form, could surprise one and all with his passion for it. Interestingly, the Erattengal, native makes his presence felt more with his activities associated with theyyam.

K K Raghunath

“A lot of theyyam artists are being neglected after they leave the stage due to various reasons, be it accidents, illnesses or bad health. When you come to know about the miserable state of the people who were once adored by thousands as gods, it breaks your heart,” said Raghunath. To lend a helping hand to such people, he started the WhatsApp group ‘Theyyakkazhchakal Charity Group’, through which he began arranging financial help to theyyam artists suffering from bad health, injury and age-related ailments.
“All group members pay `100 every month and we give the total amount to the needy theyyam artists,” said Raghunath.

It has been going on for nearly a year, with Raghunath coordinating it.It was a fall from a coconut tree which had changed Raghunath’s life for the worse. “It was in 1992. I used to climb coconut trees in my compound. On that day, I fell down and was paralysed from waist down. I couldn’t get up from the bed for two years. Thank god, now, I can move freely in a wheelchair. I also have an altered scooty on which I go to watch theyyams”, said Raghunath.He began thinking of helping artists after hearing the news about the fall of Sumesh Peruvannan three years ago.

“The visual of that fall, taken by somebody on his mobile phone, went viral. Everybody thought he had died. But he survived after long periods of treatments at various hospitals. At that time, we were able to raise some money for him through our WhatsApp group. We gave him `1 lakh and also bought an autorickshaw for him,” he said.

Raghunath is happy that theyyam is being watched by more people nowadays. “It might be because of the influence of social media as photographs and videos of theyyam performances are being shared on it,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp