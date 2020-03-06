Thrissur temple draws flak as photo of separate loo for Brahmins goes viral

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Kuttumukku Siva temple in Thrissur district is in the centre of a controversy.

A photo that went viral on social media on Thursday showed three toilets outside the temple premises, with one of them sporting a board saying ‘Brahmins’.

As it unleashed a barrage of online trolls flaying temple authorities, devotees alleged the criticism went overboard.

The photo showed separate toilets for women, men and Brahmins. But temple management committee secretary Prem Kumar had a different response.

“I have been serving the temple for 14 years and never noticed such a separation. We came to know about it only after the controversy broke out. In any case, the board has been removed,” he said.

Now, there is a new twist to the whole affair with devotees alleging that the photo was not clicked recently. They say an old photograph was shared on social media to tarnish the image of the temple and devotees.

“The main priest here places the ‘prasadam’ on the palm of devotees without issues of untouchability,” Kumar said.

The temple authorities added that the particular toilet was used by the temple staff, while the others were for devotees.