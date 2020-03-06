TN woman caught while trying to kidnap 9-yr-old

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A nomadic woman was taken into custody by the Karunagappally police on Thursday after locals caught her for allegedly attempting to abduct a nine-year-old girl from Karunagappally.

The locals alleged that the woman tried to kidnap Jasmine, a student of SNUP School in Karunagapally around 9.30am, hardly 50 metres from the school. According to the police, while Jasmine was on her way to the school, the woman caught hold of her hand and asked the child to accompany her. The terrified child ran away from her to a nearby shop where she informed the locals present there of the matter. The people at the shop soon stopped the woman who tried to flee and handed her over to the police.

It is learnt that the woman is a Tamil Nadu native and is around 60-years-old. “On interrogation it seems like she is mentally unstable and had no such intention. We are questioning her,” the police said.