Walayar incident: Chairperson of CWC Palakkad dist removed

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The government has removed N Rajesh from the post of chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Palakkad. The government had earlier restrained Rajesh from exercising powers as chairperson or member of the CWC till further orders following the death of two minor Dalit girls in their house in Walayar after being sexually abused.

He was removed based on an interim report submitted by the Women and Child Development Department and Social Justice Department. The Mahila Samakhya Society had complained to the Social Justice Department stating that Rajesh, even after assuming office as the chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee, had appeared on behalf of the accused in POCSO cases. The complaint had stated that he had also appeared on behalf of an accused in the Walayar case. The Social Justice Department instituted an inquiry based on the complaint.

The final report had recommended that a person who is in a responsible position to protect the best interest of children is acting against it which is against the principles of the Juvenile Justice Act and hence he is not eligible to continue in this position. It was also recommended that Rajesh should not be considered in future for appointment to the post of Central/state committees for protecting the interest of children.

In the meantime, Rajesh submitted his resignation and the government examined the matter in detail and decided to accept it. The order also stated that the code of conduct for the chairpersons and members of the CWC shall be suitably amended in order to prevent the occurrences of such incidents in future.

The elder sibling, who was 13, was found hanging in their house on January 13, 2017, and her nine-year-old sister was found hanging on March 4 the same year. Cases were registered against five accused who were later acquitted.