Attukal Pongala not to be put off: Health Minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With only two days away for Attukal Pongala — the biggest congregation of women, the state Health department has taken extra vigil in view of the rising cases of COVID-19 across the nation. The Union Health Ministry has already issued advisory to the state governments to avoid mass and public gatherings in the wake of the disease outbreak. However, Health Minister KK Shailaja assured that currently there is no situation to postpone the pongala.

On Friday, Shailaja allayed the fears and concerns saying the festival would be conducted as usual and extra vigil will be ensured this year in addition to the normal medical assistance, including ambulance, doctors and emergency facilities. We are taking extra vigil this year, she assured.