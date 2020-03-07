Bird flu confirmed in Kozhikode, officials demand high alert in state

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Bird Flu confirmed in one chicken farm and one private nursery in West Kodiyathur and Vengeri in Kozhikode. Kerala State Animal Husbandry Department conducted an emergency meeting yesterday under the supervision of minister K Raju in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Department has informed that the disease is under control and that there was no need to worry about it. However, the officials have demanded high alert in the state.

It's the first case of Bird Flu in the state after 2016 outbreak. The suspicion of the diseases emerged when two hundred chickens started dying each day.

"We were informed about the deaths only on Thursday. Immediately we sent the test samples to Kannur laboratory and later to Bhopal laboratory. We are yet to receive guidelines from the Chief Secretary," said Dr K Sindhu, Animal Husbandry Officer.

According to the reports, the Bird Flu has been confirmed by the Bhopal laboratory.

Local governance bodies are in high alert and a special expert team will carry out a detailed study in the affected chicken farms and surroundings.

