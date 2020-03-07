Central board to convene meet to discuss Kerala waste dumping

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To correct their erring neighbour -- Kerala -- from dumping wastes in their places, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have finally knocked on the doors of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Taking note of the complaint, the CPCB Regional Directorate - Bengaluru, will convene a meeting of the State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The meeting to be attended by respective member secretaries and other higher officials of various departments will take place in Thiruvananthapuram. Earlier, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka SPCBs lodged the complaint stating that wastes including biomedical wastes from Kerala get dumped in their places.



“The complaints of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka SPCBs that their villages and roads bordering Kerala were being turned into dumping yards have been there for some time now. Despite punitive measures like seizing of trucks carrying wastes including biomedical wastes and imposing hefty fine, the uncivilised act continues,” said an officer of Kerala SPCB.

According to the officer, as Regional Directorate - Bengaluru is coordinating the SPCBs of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, it has decided to intervene in this issue.

Said Sreekala S, member secretary of Kerala SPCB, “Yes, the CPCB has decided to convene a meeting. But the date for the same is yet to be finalised. By next week, a meeting will be convened in Thiruvananthapuram.”

At the same time, Sreekala added that the state-level monitoring committee (SLMC) on solid waste management, constituted by the National Green Tribunal for waste management, will meet on March 13 to discuss the issue in detail. According to her, the meeting will be attended by district medical officers, forest and police personnel and other officers of districts that share their borders with Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Earlier, Kerala SPCB had received letters from its counterparts in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka demanding action against open dumping of waste. In the letter, it has been alleged that biomedical, plastic, and rubber waste from Kerala is being dumped at several places in the two states. It has also been pointed out that plastic and rubber waste from Kerala is being transported to neighbouring states for use in the hearth of jaggery making units.