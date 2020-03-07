Home States Kerala

CMDRF: CPM cracks whip on one more party member

Koulath Anwar, wife of M M Anwar, the third accused in the case, is the latest to be expelled from the party; Anwar is still absconding  

Published: 07th March 2020 05:44 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The CPM district Committee on Friday expelled one more person, whose name has been linked with the alleged misappropriation of flood-relief funds. Koulath Anwar, wife of M M Anwar, the third accused in the case, is the latest to face disciplinary action from the party.

In a statement  here, the CPM district Committee said all the cadre, whose names  have cropped up  in connection with the misappropriation case, have now been expelled from the party. They had earlier been suspended when the controversy erupted. “Another member, Koulath Anwar, has now been expelled. Anyone engaging in activities which go against the spirit of Communism will not have a place in the party,”  C N Mohanan, party district secretary, said in the statement while pointing out that action was taken against Anwar and former CPM local leader N N  Nithin as soon as the swindling came to light.
Incidently, the CPM communique comes amid allegations that  M M Anwar, against whom  the Crime Branch has issued an arrest warrant in  the case, is being shielded by the party. Anwar had gone underground after the arrest of first accused Vishnu Prasad, a clerk at the district collectorate.
 The case pertains to the misappropriation of `12.94 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) by the accused persons after hatching  a conspiracy last year. The second accused B Mahesh, and two others --  N N Nithin and his wife -- Shintu were also arrested by the Crime Branch.

Vishnu is the real culprit, says Anwar
Vishnu,  the suspended section clerk at the district collectorate, who is an accused in the case,  is the real culprit, according to the anticipatory bail plea moved by fugitive CPM Thrikkakara east local committee member M M Anwar.

According to Anwar, he had nothing to do with the crime and that he was made a scapegoat by Vishnu and Mahesh. The petition stated that Mahesh had told him that his friend will credit a sum of `10 lakh in his account for use by a poultry farm in Palakkad. This arrangement was made as Mahesh had income tax issues. Agreeing to Mahesh’s request, he had provided his account(a/c) number. On November 11, `5 lakh was withdrawn by him from the amount credited to his account and this was handed over to Mahesh in three instalments. Later, Anwar came to know that `5 lakh was credited to his account from the Federal Bank.

However, officials of the Ayyanad service cooperative bank told him that the money came from the Reserve Bank of India account of the state government. After making discreet enquiries, he came to know that the money was from the CMDRF and that it was Vishnu who had credited the amount. He did not have any prior knowledge about the money transfer from the CMDRF. As soon as he came to know about it, he collected the money from Mahesh and paid it back after meeting the Ernakulam Collector on February 1 and 3, stated the petition.The court will consider the anticipatory bail plea on March 12.

Action comes amid allegations
The CPM communique comes amid allegations that  M M Anwar, against whom  the Crime Branch has issued an arrest warrant in  the case, is being shielded by the party.

