Despite claims of fair share, no woman presence in BJP core panel

Sobha Surendran, the lone woman presence as general secy, was relegated to the post of vice-president this time around

Sobha Surendran

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the BJP harps on women empowerment and ensuring adequate representation for the gender in party posts, there is criticism that the party’s state core committee -- a key decision-making body -- has now been left without women representation.

The list of new state office-bearers was announced by party president K Surendran on Thursday. Sobha Surendran, who was the lone woman presence in the core committee in her capacity as the general secretary, was relegated to the post of vice-president this time around. Interestingly, Sobha, the only woman national executive member of the BJP from Kerala, has been asked to take up a state party post that she had held 16 years ago.

The core committee, which comprises the president, six general secretaries and former state presidents, takes decisions of the party on all important matters. “Had the party realised the importance of ensuring woman presence in the core committee, Sobha should have either been retained as a general secretary or another woman leader appointed to the post. Ironically, there is no other woman leader who can fit the bill now as the general secretary,” said a former state president, on condition of anonymity.

While announcing the state office-bearers’ list, Surendran said one-third of party posts have been set apart for women. He had also added that it was for the first time that a political party in the state has achieved this objective. However, it is pointed out that the number of women office-bearers continues to remain the same as before.

The inside story
Sobha, who is not identified with any faction in the party, was a strong contender for the state president’s post. She had recently risen to the big league of the BJP after being appointed co-convenor of the party’s national membership campaign committee.

Sobha’s performance in the important task and her role in improving the membership of BJP in south India were lauded by the party’s top leaders including party chief J P Nadda and Shivraj Singh Chouhan. This had led to speculation that the party would set a new benchmark by elevating the woman leader to the state president’s post. However, Sobha was given a place as one among 10 vice-presidents.

The 46-year-old woman leader remained incommunicado but sources close to her said her appointment as state vice-president, without taking her into confidence, was aimed at cutting her stature in the party. “There are reports that the move was carried out to torpedo the party’s central leadership’s plans to give her a befitting post at the national level,” said a source.

Party state president Surendran and Sobha belong to the same community and it is pointed out the woman leader’s stature was deliberately lowered to ensure that Surendran does not have a contender in the party from that community in future. Being not part of any faction in the party made the task of clipping her wings more easy.

