Flights to Kuwait cancelled due to coronavirus scare, 170 stranded at Kerala airport

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Kuwait health authorities suddenly imposing travel ban from seven countries, including India, on account of COVID-19, around 170 passengers were stranded at the Karipur airport in Kozhikode on Saturday.

The ban will be in force for a week starting Saturday and applies to all airlines flying to Kuwait from Philippines, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Syria, and Lebanon, besides India.

The restrictions came a day after Union Minister of State for External Affairs V.Muraleedharan informed that the Kuwait government, which had insisted all passengers travelling to the Middle East to carry a coronavirus free certificate, was cancelled.