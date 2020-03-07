Home States Kerala

Jaleel’s KTU adalat illegal, says Guv Khan

He prepared the report based on the complaint of the Save University Campaign Committee and after hearing the explanation of varsity authorities on February 1.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a damning report against Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has termed the file adalat presided by the minister and his private secretaries at Kerala Technology University (KTU) as a “breach of varsity norms”.

In his report released to the media on Friday, the Governor, who is also the chancellor of universities, strongly criticised the action by the state government during the adalat in conducting a revaluation for the third time allegedly to give pass mark to a BTech student who had failed in the examination twice earlier.
However, Khan made it clear that he would not cancel the student’s request for revaluation considering his future studies.The student got his answer paper valuated for the third time on the basis of a decision taken at the adalat. The Save University Campaign had alleged that Jaleel had special interests in that student to give him the pass mark.

“As per the university Acts, there is no provision for universities to conduct an adalat. So it is against the law,” Khan said in his report.  He also pointed out that the Supreme Court judgment in 2003 had clearly said the state government has no power to intervene in a university’s affairs as it is an autonomous institution. Khan also warned the varsity officials to work as per the law in future. In his report, Khan said such actions will badly affect the goodwill of the varsities.

Meanwhile, Jaleel told reporters in Thrissur that he would not comment on the issue as he had not seen the governor’s report. “I have not received any such report, so I will comment on it later,” Jaleel said.

