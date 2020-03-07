Misappropriation of flood relief funds: CPM expels three members

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The CPM Ernakulam District Committee on Friday expelled three party members for misappropriating flood relief funds.

In a statement here, CPM Ernakulam district committee said it expelled MM Anwar, CPM Thrikkakkara local committee member, his wife Koulath Anwar and another local leader N N Nithin from the party for misappropriating funds meant for flood relief.

The case pertains to the misappropriation of Rs 12.94 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) by the accused persons after hatching up a conspiracy last year.

The party had earlier suspended Anwar and Nithin from the party on Thursday. Anwar is absconding while Nithin is under police remand.

Koulath is the third accused in the case.

CPM's decision to expel the party members comes amidst the allegations that Anwar, against whom, the Crime Branch has issued an arrest warrant in connection with the case is being protected by the party.

Vishnu Prasad, a clerk at the Ernakulam Collectorate, was the first accused, and the involvement of the CPM leaders came to light after his arrest.

In the statement, CPM district secretary C N Mohanan said both Anwar and Nithin whose names were included in the case, were suspended as soon as the allegations were raised against them. "Another member, Koulath Anwar, was also suspended. Anyone who is engaged in activities which are against the Communist ideology will not have any place in the Party," he said.

The second accused B Mahesh, and two others- Nithin and his wife Shintu were also arrested by the Crime Branch.