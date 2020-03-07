New twist in Devanandha case: Kerala cops pursue murder angle, grill neighbours and kin

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: In a new turn of events relating to the death of seven-year-old Devanandha, the investigation team is looking into the possibility of murder.

Based on interim findings by the forensic experts that Devanandha was not drowned near the bund where her body was found, the police team has intensified its interrogation of neighbours and relatives of the girl, suspecting the death to be a murder.

The forensic team recently visited the spot where the 7-year-old's body was recovered at Elavoor in Kollam. They have collected all possible evidence and the final report is expected to be out by Monday.

Even though the post-mortem report revealed drowning to be the cause of the girl's death, relatives alleged that it was a case of abduction. The police subsequently initiated an investigation into that angle.