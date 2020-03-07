UDF solves Kuttanad imbroglio ahead of bypoll; Congress to take over seat

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Ahead of the by-election to Kuttanad Assembly constituency, the United Democratic Front (UDF) is learnt to have arrived at a consensus with regard to the candidate. According to reliable sources, the warring P J Joseph and Jose K Mani factions of the Kerala Congress (M) have, in principle, agreed to hand over the seat to the Congress as a result of a series of discussions held between the UDF leadership and both factions.

Later, speaking mediapersons, UDF leaders, including P K Kunhalikkuty, Joseph and Jose, said a formal declaration on the matter will be made on March 10.

Though Jose and Joseph had earlier claimed the Kuttanad seat, the intervention of Kunhalikutty and the UDF leadership’s stringent stance that winnability can’t be compromised led to both factions retracting their earlier position.

As a result of a discussion held under the aegis of Kunhalikkutty in Delhi with Jose on Wednesday and follow-up discussion with Joseph in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday night, a sub-committee of the UDF leadership separately met both factions on Friday and conveyed its stance. However, the UDF is yet to arrive at a consensus on how to compensate the KC(M). While Joseph is stubborn on his demand for the Muvattupuzha seat, Jose has also taken an uncompromising stance for Punalur in lieu of Kuttanad.

Jose said Kuttanad had been given to KC (M) when the Congress took over Punalur seat in 2011 and hence Kuttanad seat belonged to KC (M). “We still hope Kuttanad won’t be taken over by the Congress. If such a situation emerges, we should get Punalur back,” said Jose.