Home States Kerala

UDF solves Kuttanad imbroglio ahead of bypoll; Congress to take over seat

Jose said Kuttanad had been given to KC (M) when the Congress took over Punalur seat in 2011 and hence Kuttanad seat belonged to KC (M).

Published: 07th March 2020 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Ahead of the by-election to Kuttanad Assembly constituency, the United Democratic Front (UDF) is learnt to have arrived at a consensus with regard to the candidate. According to reliable sources, the warring P J Joseph and Jose K Mani factions of the Kerala Congress (M) have, in principle, agreed to hand over the seat to the Congress as a result of a series of discussions held between the UDF leadership and both factions.

Later, speaking mediapersons, UDF leaders, including P K Kunhalikkuty, Joseph and Jose, said a formal declaration on the matter will be made on March 10.

Though Jose and Joseph had earlier claimed the Kuttanad seat, the intervention of Kunhalikutty and the UDF leadership’s stringent stance that winnability can’t be compromised led to both factions retracting their earlier position.

As a result of a discussion held under the aegis of Kunhalikkutty in Delhi with Jose on Wednesday and follow-up discussion with Joseph in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday night, a sub-committee of the UDF leadership separately met both factions on Friday and conveyed its stance.  However, the UDF is yet to arrive at a consensus on how to compensate the KC(M). While Joseph is stubborn on his demand for the Muvattupuzha seat, Jose has also taken an uncompromising stance for Punalur in lieu of Kuttanad.

Jose said Kuttanad had been given to KC (M) when the Congress took over Punalur seat in 2011 and hence Kuttanad seat belonged to KC (M). “We still hope Kuttanad won’t be taken over by the Congress. If such a situation emerges, we should get Punalur back,” said Jose.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp