Warning against spreading fake COVID-19 messages on social media

By Express News Service

TIRUVALLA: The district administration and the Health Department have warned the public against spreading fake messages regarding the COVID-19 outbreak on social media. The move came in the wake of a fake message spreading on social media, which allegedly mentions a Keralite couple from Italy having coronavirus symptoms approaching Ranni Taluk Hospital.

The Pathanamthitta district collector posted on his Facebook page on Friday that officials have taken note of the fake message and action will be taken. Officials of the district medical office said they received hundreds of phone calls after the fake message, which is in the form of a voice clip, started circulating on social media.