3-member gang attacks, kills lawyer for dumping waste

By Express News Service

TIRUVALLA: An advocate was fatally attacked in Chengannur while he was on his way to dump waste by the wayside on Friday midnight. The victim, Abraham Varghese alias Babykutty, 65, of Kuttikkattu Thykkoottathil House, Salem Nagar, Puthenkavu, died at the Taluk Hospital here on Saturday morning. According to the police, he was murdered following an altercation with three youths who objected to the dumping of waste.

The police said it was not a planned murder. “Some youngsters were provoked by Abraham dumping waste near the main road at Angadikkal. CCTV visuals reveal that while he was going on his scooter to dump waste, three youths on two motorbikes followed him and intercepted his vehicle. They got into a quarrel and in the heat of the moment, one of them removed Abraham’s helmet and thrashed him with it. When he collapsed, they took him to a nursing home near Angadikkal.

But they refused to admit him as his injury was serious. Then the youngsters took him to the Taluk Hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” said an officer. When he failed to return, his family members called him on his phone. However, someone answered it, saying that he met with an accident and was hospitalised. On Saturday evening, the police arrested A Aravind, 33, of Pauvvathil house, Angadikkal, in connection with the murder. Investigators said two friends of Aravind, who are involved in the incident, will also be indicted. Abraham started practising as an advocate in Kerala High Court from 2015. He is survived by his wife Jessy, children Iybi, Febi and son-in-law Anish John.

Waste management a festering problem

Chengannur is one of the major towns on the Sabarimala pilgrim circuit. While the government has allocated D25 lakh for providing basic facilities for pilgrims, waste management is still a challenge for the municipality. The incident on Saturday happened at Angadikkal, which is along the Sabarimala Road. Eight months ago, there was a skirmish near the Old Syrian Church over installing a CCTV camera to apprehend those who dump waste.