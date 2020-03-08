Bird flu: 24 Rapid Response Teams to cull fowls in 11 wards in Kozhikode

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: As many as 24 Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) of the Animal Husbandry Department will cull more than 16,000 birds in Kozhikode from Sunday onwards. Each team consists of six persons - a vet, four livestock inspectors and an attender. Culling will be done as per the protocol of World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) which was approved by India.

“After culling, the carcasses will be collected in sacks and set on fire in an isolated area nearby using wood and kerosene,” said Dr Uma K V, Deputy Director Animal Husbandry. “We cannot say how long the culling would go on. It may take three to five days,” said District Chief Veterinary Officer Nina Kumar. The culling will be done in wards 1, 2, 16 and 15 of Kodiyathur grama panchayat; 9-11 wards of Chathamangalam panchayat and 9-12 wards in Vengeri of Kozhikode Corporation. As per the protocol, RRTs will have personal protective equipment (PPE).

A woman disinfects one of the cages which housed infected fowls at Vengeri in Kozhikode

| Manu r mAVELIL

Precautions

Wash hands with hot water and soap after coming into contact with bird carcasses or droppings

Wash hands using soap before and after handling chicken meat

Consume only properly cooked meat and eggs

Don’t buy poultry within one km of the epicentre of bird flu

Control room for flu-related queries

Kozhikode: The District Animal Husbandry Department has opened a 24-hour control room to strengthen Bird Flu prevention methods and spread awareness to people. People can call 04952762050 to get assistance. For more details, people can contact 9447016132 and 7012413432.