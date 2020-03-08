Home States Kerala

Bird flu: 24 Rapid Response Teams to cull fowls in 11 wards in Kozhikode

Procedure may take 5 days; poultry farms in 1-km radius of affected area asked to shut down

Published: 08th March 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  As many as 24 Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) of the Animal Husbandry Department will cull more than 16,000 birds in Kozhikode from Sunday onwards. Each team consists of six persons - a vet, four livestock inspectors and an attender. Culling will be done as per the protocol of World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) which was approved by India.

“After culling, the carcasses will be collected in sacks and set on fire in an isolated area nearby using wood and kerosene,” said Dr Uma K V, Deputy Director Animal Husbandry. “We cannot say how long the culling would go on. It may take three to five days,” said District Chief Veterinary Officer Nina Kumar. The culling will be done in wards 1, 2, 16 and 15 of Kodiyathur grama panchayat; 9-11 wards of Chathamangalam panchayat and 9-12 wards in Vengeri of Kozhikode Corporation. As per the protocol, RRTs will have personal protective equipment (PPE).

A woman disinfects one of the cages which housed infected fowls at Vengeri in Kozhikode
| Manu r mAVELIL

Precautions
Wash hands with hot water and soap after coming into contact with bird carcasses or droppings
Wash hands using soap before and after handling chicken meat
Consume only properly cooked meat and eggs
Don’t buy poultry within one km of the epicentre of bird flu

Control room for flu-related queries
Kozhikode: The District Animal Husbandry Department has opened a 24-hour control room to strengthen Bird Flu prevention methods and spread awareness to people. People can call 04952762050 to get assistance. For more details, people can contact 9447016132 and 7012413432.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kozhikode Bird flu
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp