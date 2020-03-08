Bird flu: Guidelines for restaurants, poultry farms released

Lesly Joseph By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In the light of bird flu outbreak in a West Kodiyathur farm, the grama panchayat has released guidelines for restaurants and poultry farms. All poultry farms within a one-km radius have been asked to cease operations and cull their chickens. Similarly, restaurants in the area have been asked not to serve chicken dishes. The panchayat has already conducted a special awareness class in Kodiyathur Govt LP school.

“Almost 25-30 shops and farms are there in the area,” said Kodiyathur grama panchayat president Abdulla Chalthodika. To provide awareness on the disease, panchayat officials conducted a special meeting in the Government LP School on Friday. “In the meeting, we distributed pamphlets describing precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease. Some of the important points include using face masks and gloves when handling the birds, staying away from their droppings and washing hands after coming into physical contact with chickens,” he said.

The farm where bird flu was confirmed is owned by a lady and she lost 2,000 chickens due to the disease.

Last week, the chickens started to die in large numbers -- more than 200 a day. But she couldn’t understand the reason initially and finally, when the number of deaths increased in the following days, she went to the veterinary hospital. The owner said that the livestock was taken from REC Farm, Chathamangalam and was supposed to be sent to Peruvayal grama panchayat for a Kudumbasree project. The farm incurred a loss of Rs 3 lakh.