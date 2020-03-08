Home States Kerala

BSNL staffer engaged in cable laying works killed after car hits him, drunk bizman arrested

The accident took place at Kurissadi Junction at Ambalammukku around 11:15 pm on Saturday, when a Honda car driven by the accused, ran amok ramming the signboards and reflector signs.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A casual labour who was at work digging a pit for laying cable for the BSNL was fatally knocked down from behind on Saturday night. A car driven by a businessman, allegedly in an inebriated state, rammed into the pit where he was working and pinned him to death near Ambalamukku in Thiruvananthapuram. 

The deceased has been identified as John Fredo, a contract labourer engaged by the BSNL, in digging for laying the cable. 

The police have taken the accused Ajayaghosh of Ambalammukku into custody. Ajayaghosh, according to the cops, was one of the suppliers of machine parts to ISRO. 

The accident took place at Kurissadi Junction at Ambalammukku around 11:15 pm on Saturday, when a Honda car driven by the accused, ran amok ramming the signboards and reflector signs indicating work at progress, flinging Fredo in the air.

Though there were other people including BSNL staff on the site, they ran away from the spot after hearing the crashing noise and creaking of tyres. 

Others rushed Fredo to the Medical College Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead-on-arrival. 

The police have registered a case against Ajayaghosh under Section 304 and 279 and Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 for drunken driving.  

