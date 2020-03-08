COVID-19 threat: Prisons Department decides to quarantine new inmates

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Prison Department has decided to quarantine new prisoners to deal with the looming COVID-19 threat. The decision was taken to prevent the possibility of the spread of the disease among inmates. Prisons were one of the worst-affected in China as more than 500 cases were reported among inmates there. Prison sources said they will keep aside cells for new prisoners and prevent them from interacting with other inmates.

“If the contagion reaches the prisons, it will rip through the facilities. We are aware of the dangers that the disease pose and have initiated this measure to quarantine the new inmates,” said a prison officer.

Senior prison officials had earlier told TNIE that they were not taking any measures as the Health Department had not intimated them to do so. Besides, they were also of the opinion that “the reports on the spread of the virus were exaggerated”. The change in stance, sources said, was due to the fresh directives from the Health Department.

There are 53 prisons in the state and together they house around 8,000 inmates. The lower jails such as sub-jails do not have exclusive medical facilities and hence if an inmate requires medical attention, he/she has to be taken outside the prison. A senior prison official said quarantining inmates itself is a tough task because it requires setting apart 10 cells exclusively for this purpose. “On average, we have about 300 new inmates daily. So, segregating them in individual rooms is a challenge as we have a shortage of buildings,” the officer said. Some of the sub-jails have less than five cells and those centres will be hard-pressed because of lack of space and infrastructure.