Home States Kerala

COVID-19 threat: Prisons Department decides to quarantine new inmates

The Prison Department has decided to quarantine new prisoners to deal with the looming COVID-19 threat. 

Published: 08th March 2020 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Prison Department has decided to quarantine new prisoners to deal with the looming COVID-19 threat. The decision was taken to prevent the possibility of the spread of the disease among inmates. Prisons were one of the worst-affected in China as more than 500 cases were reported among inmates there. Prison sources said they will keep aside cells for new prisoners and prevent them from interacting with other inmates.

“If the contagion reaches the prisons, it will rip through the facilities. We are aware of the dangers that the disease pose and have initiated this measure to quarantine the new inmates,” said a prison officer.

Senior prison officials had earlier told TNIE that they were not taking any measures as the Health Department had not intimated them to do so. Besides, they were also of the opinion that “the reports on the spread of the virus were exaggerated”. The change in stance, sources said, was due to the fresh directives from the Health Department. 

There are 53 prisons in the state and together they house around 8,000 inmates. The lower jails such as sub-jails do not have exclusive medical facilities and hence if an inmate requires medical attention, he/she has to be taken outside the prison. A senior prison official said quarantining inmates itself is a tough task because it requires setting apart 10 cells exclusively for this purpose. “On average, we have about 300 new inmates daily. So, segregating them in individual rooms is a challenge as we have a shortage of buildings,” the officer said.  Some of the sub-jails have less than five cells and those centres will be hard-pressed because of lack of space and infrastructure. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID-19
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp