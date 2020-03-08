Jaleel defends his involvement in file adalat

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan termed it illegal, Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel defended his involvement in the file adalat held at the Kerala Technological University. Jaleel said the governor’s finding was an aftermath of his government’s anti-CAA stand. “The governor had opined that the state assembly’s resolution against CAA was illegal. For quite sometime, other ministers and I have been guilty in the governor’s eyes,” he told reporters.

Jaleel said the adalat wasn’t organised for his personal gains. “There were complaints from teachers and students on files pending with various universities,” he said. He said the adalat was a continuation of the one conducted by the MG University which was attended by then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. Jaleel said he was yet to get the governor’s report. Responding to the development, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said the higher education minister should resign from his post. “The minister has no right to conduct an adalat or grant marks. Either he should tender his resignation or the chief minister should oust him,” said Chennithala.