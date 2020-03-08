KC(Jacob) faction merges with Joseph group

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Congress (Jacob) led by chairman Johny Nellore merged with the P J Joseph-led Kerala Congress (M) at a conference held here on Saturday. “There will only be one Kerala Congress in the political landscape of the state and various factions will join us in the future,” said KC(M) working chairman P J Joseph while inaugurating the merger meeting.

“I expected Anoop Jacob’s presence at this meeting. Though he stayed away, he will come forward for unity in the future,” Joseph added. He also pointed out that Kerala Congress leader, the late TM Jacob, who formed the breakaway faction in 1993, was one of the best parliamentarians Kerala has ever seen.

Johny Nellore, who presided over the meeting, said the move is intended to restore the original glory of the Kerala Congress, which had suffered several splits in the past, and thereby strengthen the UDF. “Jose K Mani and Anoop Jacob have to follow our path. The claim by Anoop Jacob that he ousted me – I held the position of chairman of the party – is the biggest joke of 2020.“Majority of party leaders and workers are with me,” he added.

Vertical split

The KC (Jacob) had suffered a vertical split as the divide between Anoop Jacob and Johnny Nellore deepened over suggestions for a merger with the Joseph faction. Anoop, the lone MLA of the party, stayed away from the merger. The faction led by Anoop had ousted Johny Nellore on Friday citing the latter’s violation of the party bylaw.