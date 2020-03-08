Misappropriation of CMDRF: Former CPM leader still on run

By Express News Service

KOCHI: MM Anwar, former CPM Thrikkakara East local committee member and third accused in the case related to misappropriation of Rs 12.94 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF), is still on the run even as the investigation team included more persons as accused in the case. Anwar had earlier approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

The court will consider his plea on March 12. Meanwhile, the interrogation of Vishnu Prasad, the first accused in the case, and Mahesh B, the second accused has begun at Thrikkakara police station. The two are in police custody till March 12 The CPM Ernakulam district committee had expelled three party members for misappropriating funds meant for flood relief.