MVD bans sale, registration of Bharat Stage-IV vehicles from April 1

The order also stated that the vehicles which are sold as chassis and temporarily registered should be registered permanently on or before March 31.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) on Saturday issued an order banning the sale and registration of Bharat Stage -IV (BS4) vehicles from April 1. According to the department, only vehicles conforming to the emission standard of Bharat Stage VI will be allowed to register after the deadline. The department issued the order based on the Supreme Court order which banned the sale and registration of BS4 vehicles. 

The order also stated that the vehicles which are sold as chassis and temporarily registered should be registered permanently on or before March 31. All the matters related to the registration of BS-IV pending in the office must necessarily be disposed of. Transport commission R Sreelekha also directed the RTOs to convene a meeting of all the dealers before March 10.

