Panel orders action against mother for assaulting kids

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Idukki district Child Welfare Committee chairman Joseph Augustine on Saturday ordered the police to register a case against a woman in Anakkara for physically assaulting her two children, allegedly to secure money from her husband, who works abroad.

Details of the assault on the two boys came to light after the video of the violent act, which she had sent to her husband via WhatsApp, went viral on social media on Saturday after he shared it with some of his neighbours.

However, the woman told Child Protection Unit officials that she did not punish her kids. Instead, she pretended to assault them with their consent, she said, adding that her husband was not sending her money to take care of the children and meet the daily expenses. “To get money from him, I feigned beating my children and sent him the video clip,” she said.

However, the Idukki Child Welfare Committee has ruled out her statement. Based on the report submitted by the Child Protection Unit, Augustine told media persons that he will direct the police officials to charge a case against the woman as per the Juvenile Justice Act. The Vandanmedu police have started a probe.