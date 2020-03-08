SSLC examinations to begin on March 10

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The SSLC examination will begin on March 10. As many as 4,22,450 students will write the exam in the regular category. The THSLC and AHSLC exams will also begin on the same day. The exams will be held in 2,945 centres in the state, 9 centres in Lakshadweep and 9 centres in the Gulf region. A total of 2,16,067 boys and 2,06,383 girls will appear for the exams.

From government schools, 1,38,457 students will write the exams while 2,53,539 students from aided schools will write the exams and 30,454 from unaided schools. In the Gulf region, 597 students will write the exam while 592 students will write the exam in Lakshadweep. Apart from this, 87 students will write the exam in the old scheme. Malappuram Education district will see the most number of students (26,869) appearing for the exams.

