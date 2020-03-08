Home States Kerala

Valedictory event of Kerala University youth fest postponed

At the same time, it is said that the minor clashes that erupted last Monday culminated in a serious clash on Saturday. In the melee, window panes were shattered and furniture was destroyed. 

Published: 08th March 2020 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The valedictory function of Kerala University Youth Festival 2020 on Saturday went awry as two groups of students clashed at Government College, Kariyavattom, one of the venues of the event. Students belonging to University College, Thiruvananthapuram, and Government College, Kariyavattom, clashed and vandalised property, forcing the authorities to postpone the event. College authorities said the event can be held only if the students pay compensation for the property they destroyed. 

As per local accounts, the clash that took place in the wee hours left 12 students and five police personnel injured. “Large-scale violence took place on the campus. Even the police could not maintain peace. The irony is that the students belonging to the same students’ outfit clashed with each other. There are also reports that some students had consumed alcohol on the campus and a minor tiff escalated into a physical fight,” said a local source. 

At the same time, it is said that the minor clashes that erupted last Monday culminated in a serious clash on Saturday. In the melee, window panes were shattered and furniture was destroyed. “A case has been registered for obstructing the duty of the police and for destruction of public property. But no arrests have been made,” said a police officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala University
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp