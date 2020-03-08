Valedictory event of Kerala University youth fest postponed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The valedictory function of Kerala University Youth Festival 2020 on Saturday went awry as two groups of students clashed at Government College, Kariyavattom, one of the venues of the event. Students belonging to University College, Thiruvananthapuram, and Government College, Kariyavattom, clashed and vandalised property, forcing the authorities to postpone the event. College authorities said the event can be held only if the students pay compensation for the property they destroyed.

As per local accounts, the clash that took place in the wee hours left 12 students and five police personnel injured. “Large-scale violence took place on the campus. Even the police could not maintain peace. The irony is that the students belonging to the same students’ outfit clashed with each other. There are also reports that some students had consumed alcohol on the campus and a minor tiff escalated into a physical fight,” said a local source.

At the same time, it is said that the minor clashes that erupted last Monday culminated in a serious clash on Saturday. In the melee, window panes were shattered and furniture was destroyed. “A case has been registered for obstructing the duty of the police and for destruction of public property. But no arrests have been made,” said a police officer.