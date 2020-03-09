48-year-old woman dies of monkey fever in Wayanad

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A 48-year-old woman died of Kyasanur Forest Disease (monkey fever) at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital here on Saturday.

The deceased is Meenakshi of Narangakkunnu colony at Mananthavadi in Wayanad.

Meenakshi was undergoing treatment for the virus infection for the past four days. She was first admitted to District Government Hospital, Mananthavadi, and was shifted to the Kozhikode medical college hospital on Friday. This is the first death reported from Wayanad due to monkey fever infection.

Three more persons are still undergoing treatment for the virus infection in Wayanad district. This year, 13 cases of Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) were reported in the district, of which nine were discharged after treatment.

District Medical Officer R Renuka said preventive steps are being taken against the virus spread.

“Around 600 people living close to the forest have been administered with the KFD vaccine so far. Health officers are taking efforts to make the public aware about the virus spread and its precautionary measures,” the DMO said.