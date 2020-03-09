Bird flu: 1,300 fowls culled on March 8

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Culling operations in bird flu-hit West Kodiyathur began on Sunday and as many as 1,300 fowls were killed by the Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) despite resistance from some poultry farm owners.

The RRTs covered three-quarters of the 1-km area near West Kodiyathur. “We expect the culling to be over by tomorrow.

Two officials from the panchayat escorted the members of the RRT and the place to incinerate the carcasses has been arranged on the premises of the panchayat office.

All other preparations were done by the Health and Animal Husbandry Departments,” said Kodiyathur panchayat president Abdulla Chalthodika.

Sixteen teams are carrying out culling operations in four wards - Kodiyathur, Chullikkaparambu East, Chullikkaparambu West and South Kodiyathur.

Seven RRTs led the culling operations in Thadambattu Thazham, Vengeri and Poolakkadavu in Vengeri corporation.

Meanwhile, the local bodies have been directed to continue the awareness programmes.

“Today RRTs could cull 1,300 birds in the disease-affected areas and also eggs and bird feed were destroyed. The mission will continue tomorrow in the same wards. We have banned the sale of poultry meat in West Kodiyathur, Vengeri and Kozhikode Corporation limits,” said K Sindhu, Animal Husbandry officer, Kozhikode.

However, some families resisted the RRTs when they arrived to cull the healthy chickens, raising concerns over compensation.

Shareena Abdhul Najeeb, owner of the farm where bird flu was confirmed last Saturday, said that she lost 18,000 chickens during the 2018 flood and she only received Rs 10,000 as relief fund from the government.

“Again, we took a loan and bought some chickens. Again we have faced a complete loss. How long should we wait for the compensation?”