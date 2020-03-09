Home States Kerala

Bird flu: 1,300 fowls culled on March 8

However, some families resisted the RRTs when they arrived to cull the healthy chickens, raising concerns over compensation.

Published: 09th March 2020 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

​The rise in the number of fowls rescued has been attributed to the use of Chinese manja (kite strings) on Independence Day.

Representational image of fowls (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Culling operations in bird flu-hit West Kodiyathur began on Sunday and as many as 1,300 fowls were killed by the Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) despite resistance from some poultry farm owners.

The RRTs covered three-quarters of the 1-km area near West Kodiyathur. “We expect the culling to be over by tomorrow.

Two officials from the panchayat escorted the members of the RRT and the place to incinerate the carcasses has been arranged on the premises of the panchayat office.

All other preparations were done by the Health and Animal Husbandry Departments,” said Kodiyathur panchayat president Abdulla Chalthodika.

Sixteen teams are carrying out culling operations in four wards - Kodiyathur, Chullikkaparambu East, Chullikkaparambu West and South Kodiyathur.

Seven RRTs led the culling operations in Thadambattu Thazham, Vengeri and Poolakkadavu in Vengeri corporation.

Meanwhile, the local bodies have been directed to continue the awareness programmes.

“Today RRTs could cull 1,300 birds in the disease-affected areas and also eggs and bird feed were destroyed. The mission will continue tomorrow in the same wards. We have banned the sale of poultry meat in West Kodiyathur, Vengeri and Kozhikode Corporation limits,” said K Sindhu, Animal Husbandry officer, Kozhikode.

However, some families resisted the RRTs when they arrived to cull the healthy chickens, raising concerns over compensation.

Shareena Abdhul Najeeb, owner of the farm where bird flu was confirmed last Saturday, said that she lost 18,000 chickens during the 2018 flood and she only received Rs 10,000 as relief fund from the government.

“Again, we took a loan and bought some chickens. Again we have faced a complete loss. How long should we wait for the compensation?”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bird flu Kerala bird flu
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp