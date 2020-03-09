Home States Kerala

Coronavirus: KSRTC introduces masks for crew, stops biometric punching

The CMD has directed to use the contingency fund in each depot to purchase necessary masks and hand sanitisers. 

Published: 09th March 2020 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

KSRTC bus

Image of a KSRTC bus (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amidst COVID-19 warning, KSRTC has directed employees not to use biometric punching for marking attendance. The crew have been directed to wear mask during service, to prevent virus infection. All employees have been directed to maintain personal hygiene and eat food only after washing their hands, said Chairman and managing director MP Dinesh. He said the biometric punching system will be resumed later on.

Even before the order was issued the employees have stopped punching and started wearing masks after reports of more coronavirus incidents in Pathanamthitta. The CMD has directed to use the contingency fund in each depot to purchase necessary masks and hand sanitisers. 

The KSRTC unit in Bengaluru has given instruction to staff for using masks after Karnataka RTC ramped up its virus prevention activities a week ago. Apart from masks,  the latter has decided to keep its fleet
disinfected.

