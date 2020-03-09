Home States Kerala

Devotees brave COVID-19 fears, turn up in thousands for Attukal Pongala

As per the rituals, women turn up in thousands and set up brick hearths around the temple and either sides of the main roads around a 10 km radius of the shrine.

Published: 09th March 2020 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Masked devotees celebrating Attukal Pongala in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday evening. (Photo | BP Deepu)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Braving the COVID-19 scare, lakhs of women on Monday participated in the ‘Attukal Pongala’ – the ritualistic offering made annually to Attukal Bhagavathy, the presiding deity of the famed temple.

The festival is marked as the largest annual gathering of women by the Guinness World Records. The ceremony entered into the records book on February 23, 1997, when 15 lakh women participated in Pongala.

In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, the government had advised devotees with cold and flu symptoms to avoid the rituals this time. Health department officials along with 3,000 cops and personnel from variuous other departments are closely monitoring the festival.

The city corporation deployed over 3,500 volunteers for the smooth conduct of the rituals monitored by CCTVs and drones.

Expecting huge rush of devotees, many had ensured their places close to the temple two to three days ago. Those who were not lucky enough to find a spot near the temple sat on either sides of main roads to prepare the offering to the Goddess. The pongala offering is a sweet pudding made from rice, jaggery, coconut gratings, banana and ghee.

Preparations for the ritual began at 9.45 am at the temple with ‘aduppkettu’ (arranging the hearth). At 10.30 am, the chief priest Easwaran Namboothiri lit up the ‘pandara aduppu’ (main hearth) at the temple premises. Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran and MLAs M Vincent, V S Sivakumar, O Rajagopal and V K Prasanth were present.

The fire was then passed on to all the hearths. After the pongala offering, devotees had to wait for over three hours for the theertham (holy water) will be sprinkled on the hearths.

At 2.20 pm, theertham was sprinkled on the main hearth, signaling the end of the ritual. While the Attukal temple priests sprinkled water on hearths in the premises, priests of various temples performed the task on hearths kept on either side of the roads.

A helicopter was pressed into service to shower flowers over the devotees. The Kerala State Road Transport Department had arranged special services for the safe return of the devotees.

