Home States Kerala

Kerala health department to probe reasons for local transmission of coronavirus 

The department, which has now swung into action to avoid any chances of community transmission, is also probing the reasons behind the local transmission.

Published: 09th March 2020 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister K K Shailaja avoiding a hand shake offered by Raju Abraham, MLA, as part of Covid-19 preventive measures, after a review meeting held at Pathanamthitta Collectorate on Sunday. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)

Health Minister K K Shailaja avoiding a hand shake offered by Raju Abraham, MLA, as part of Covid-19 preventive measures, after a review meeting held at Pathanamthitta Collectorate on Sunday. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finally, the state Health Department has encountered a problem that they dreaded the most-- local transmission of COVID-19.

The department, which has now swung into action to avoid any chances of community transmission, is also probing the reasons behind the local transmission.

As per sources, the department will examine whether the airport surveillance was not up to the mark or if the field-level health staff couldn’t identify the family in Pathanamthitta that came from Italy.

ALSO READ | ‘Coercive measures were taken to quarantine family’: Kerala health department on fresh COVID-19 cases

“Kerala had won accolades for its efforts to avoid any chances of local and community transmissions when the first three positive cases were reported from Thrissur, Alappuzha, and Kasaragod. It was because the Wuhan returnees were identified at the airport itself and quarantined,” said an officer of the Health Department.

“But in this case, serious lapses might have happened. Either the passengers didn’t produce the self-reporting form at the Immigration Counter at Cochin International Airport or they might have skipped the screening entirely,” said the officer.

The department is also worried that neither the Asha, Kudumbasree workers nor field-level health staff could identify the returnees and pass the information to a higher level.

Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES | Saudi-returned virus suspect dies in Bengal; total cases now 39

“Upon inquiry, the returnees told us that they were unaware of such a stipulation to provide self-reporting forms. They also told us that no one approached them at the airport to undergo health screening. This will have to be verified,” said the officer.

Meanwhile, an officer who is part of the rapid response team said that the Immigration officials should behave more responsibly as they should ensure the self-reporting forms of each passenger arriving from COVID-19 notified countries before their exit from the airport.

‘Strain of COVID-19 virus in Italy is strong’

The department is said to be worried about the strain of COVID-19 virus. As per sources, Italy is the worst-hit country in Europe as it resulted in the death of 197 persons due to local transmission.

The department fears that the strain of COVID-19 in Italy is very much similar to that of the virus that circulated in China.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala coronavirus cases Coronavirus Coronavirus cases
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp