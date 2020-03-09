Home States Kerala

Kerala Startup Mission uses robots to fight against coronavirus

All startups being incubated at KSUM, too, were being given health guidelines in the context of coronavirus.

Published: 09th March 2020 08:18 PM

Coronavirus

A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By PTI

KOCHI: An unconventional battle has been waged by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) against the spread of coronavirus by using two robots.

Of the pair of computer-programmed machines developed by Asimov Robotics which is a startup incubated at KSUM here, one distributes masks, sanitiser and napkins in a bid to check COVID-19 while the other screens detail about the World Health Organisations campaign to contain the disease, a press release said.

Asimov CEO Jayakrishnan T said a general public apathy towards preventive measures against coronavirus has prompted the solutions-provider company to go for such a drive.

The use of robots in the campaign has invited public attention, also considering the propensity of coronavirus to spread though human contact.

KSUM Chief Executive Officer Saji Gopinath said the institution was mulling over installing such robots in public places such as airports.

All startups being incubated at KSUM, too, were being given health guidelines in the context of coronavirus, he added.

The 2006-founded KSUM is a nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

