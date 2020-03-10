Bird flu: 2,058 more fowls culled in Kozhikode dist

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Culling operations continued in the bird flu-hit areas of Kozhikode for a second day, with as many as 2,058 fowls killed on Monday. This is in addition to the over 1,700 birds that were culled on the day before. The operation is being carried out by the Rapid Response Teams (RRT) as part of the government’s efforts to contain the spread of influenza.

However, the teams have been facing resistance from poultry farm owners. Currently, 25 RRTs are involved in the culling, including nine more teams that were recruited on Monday to make the process smoother. District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao said during a meeting in his chamber that measures to prevent further spread of the flu were on full swing in the district. “The culling process is expected to be completed within a week,” he said.

Poultry shops closed

“All poultry shops within 10km of the affected areas have been shut down. Vehicles carrying poultry should take care not to go into affected areas,” the collector instructed. He added that both the district and panchayat teams were working hand in hand to curtail the spread.Meanwhile, samples have been collected from poultry birds in the Mavoor area to check for the flu, of which the results are yet to come.

Whom to contact

A control room has been opened to monitor the situation and disseminate information. Anyone with doubts or information regarding the issue can contact the control room using the toll free number 1077. The Animal Husbandry office number is 0495 2762050.

Over 300 chickens seized

Based on the information provided by Kozhikode (north) Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashraf K, a truck full of chicken that was being transported from Nadakkavu to some other place was seized by the corporation, and later handed over to veterinary surgeons for culling. More than 300 chickens were seized. According to the veterinary surgeon, the seized chickens from Nadakkavu market had several diseases including diarrhoea, but bird flu was not reported.