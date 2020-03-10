Home States Kerala

Bird flu: 2,058 more fowls culled in Kozhikode dist

Meanwhile, samples have been collected from poultry birds in the Mavoor area to check for the flu, of which the results are yet to come.

Published: 10th March 2020 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

A chicken wanders around the pit where the carcasses of the culled fowls are burnt at Vengeri market in Kozhikode on Monday | Manu R Mavelil

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Culling operations continued in the bird flu-hit areas of Kozhikode for a second day, with as many as 2,058 fowls killed on Monday. This is in addition to the over 1,700 birds that were culled on the day before. The operation is being carried out by the Rapid Response Teams (RRT) as part of the government’s efforts to contain the spread of influenza.

However, the teams have been facing resistance from poultry farm owners. Currently, 25 RRTs are involved in the culling, including nine more teams that were recruited on Monday to make the process smoother.  District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao said during a meeting in his chamber that measures to prevent further spread of the flu were on full swing in the district. “The culling process is expected to be completed within a week,” he said.

Poultry shops closed
“All poultry shops within 10km of the affected areas have been shut down. Vehicles carrying poultry should take care not to go into affected areas,” the collector instructed. He added that both the district and panchayat teams were working hand in hand to curtail the spread.Meanwhile, samples have been collected from poultry birds in the Mavoor area to check for the flu, of which the results are yet to come.

Whom to contact
A control room has been opened to monitor the situation and disseminate information. Anyone with doubts or information regarding the issue can contact the control room using the toll free number 1077. The Animal Husbandry office number is 0495 2762050.

Over 300 chickens seized
Based on the information provided by Kozhikode (north) Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashraf K, a truck full of chicken that was being transported from Nadakkavu to some other place was seized by the corporation, and later handed over to veterinary surgeons for culling. More than 300 chickens were seized. According to the veterinary surgeon, the seized chickens from Nadakkavu market had several diseases including diarrhoea, but bird flu was not reported.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bird Flu
India Matters
A Covid-19 Positive symptoms person who came from Netherland admited in Fever Hospital Isolation ward for Observation. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp