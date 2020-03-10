Churches mull measures to prevent virus spread

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Close on the heels of the confirmation of COVID-19 cases, churches in the state are adopting safety measures to avoid the spread of the virus among churchgoers. Among the measures mulled are preventing any physical contact between priests and the faithful during the Holy Communion.

As per the customs followed by the Jacobite and Orthodox denominations of Malankara Church during the Communion, the priest or bishop gives the sacred bread and wine to the faithful directly in their mouths.

Jacobite Syrian Church spokesperson Kuriakose Mar Theophilose said they will come out with a new set of ways to avoid physical contact during the Holy Mass and find out ways to see if close interaction can be spared during confession.

“We do not have a provision to give Holy Communion in the hands of the faithful. However, since they receive communion by mouth, there are chances that the priests or bishops touch their lips. Hence, we are looking at altering the existing provision if there is a large virus outbreak,” he said. “We will come up with new measures within two days if the current situation with regard to the virus prevails,” he said.

Catholicos of the Orthodox church Baselious Marthoma Paulose II had recently issued a diktat urging the faithful to obey the guidelines given by their respective states with regard to COVID-19.

It also said people having COVID-19-related symptoms should avoid coming to churches.

The priests too are concerned as it is lent when the practice of confession takes place in most churches.

“Unlike Catholics, we do not use confession box and the faithful can directly confess their sins to the priest. If any persons with COVID-19 come to confess, it will be a cause for worry,” said a Jacobite priest.