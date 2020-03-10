Home States Kerala

Coronavirus fears: TDB asks devotees to avoid coming to Sabarimala temple

The temple will not be distributing its appam and payesem to the devotees as the counters will remain closed.

Published: 10th March 2020 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala temple

The Sabarimala temple (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Travancore Devasom Board (TDB) on Tuesday asked its devotees in the aftermath of about 12 people turning coronavirus positive in Kerala, to avoid coming to the famed Sabarimala temple when it opens for its monthly schedules in March.

Speaking to the media here, TDB president N.Vasu said now that the Kerala government has announced of closing down all educational institutions for the month of March and wanted no gala festivities associated with religious establishments also.

Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES | Total cases reach 56 in India, film theatres in Kerala to remain shut till March 31

"So what we have decided is in the present scenario, we wish to request all our devotees that they should best avoid coming to the Sabarimala temple when it opens for its monthly pujas. But if anyone comes without knowing, we have not decided if they would be stopped from going to the temple," said Vasu, who added that all the religious activities that has to take place in the temple will take place as scheduled.

However, the temple will not be distributing its appam and payesem to the devotees as the counters will remain closed.

TDB is the body that governs the Sabarimala temple and most of the temples in the southern districts of Kerala.

According to the temple calendar for the month of March the temple opens at 5 a.m on Friday and will close on March 18 and then again on March 28.

Incidentally the temple is located in Pathanamthitta district where seven out of the 12 cases that tested positive has been reported.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TDB Sabarimala Coronavirus
India Matters
A Covid-19 Positive symptoms person who came from Netherland admited in Fever Hospital Isolation ward for Observation. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp