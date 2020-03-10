Coronavirus: Kerala churches say no retreats, conventions and other events till March 31

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the coronavirus spread in Kerala, the churches in the state have decided to take adequate precautions and postpone all meetings including retreats, family unit gatherings, conventions among others till March 31.



In a circular, Archbishop Antony Kariyil, metropolitan vicar of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, asked all parishes to avoid till March 31 festivals, retreats, religious classes and all get-togethers as a precautionary step to avoid infection from the disease.

Further, it has also been decided to offer the communion only on the palm, instead of the normal practice to giving it on the mouth.

The faithful have been asked to clean the hands with the sanitiser before accepting the holy communion.



The peace offerings during the Holy Mass should be restricted only by folded hands. The churches have also been asked to not keep the holy water, typically kept near the entrance and other doors.



The churchgoers have also been asked to not kiss or touch the holy objects at the church including the religious images. Archbishop Kariyil also urged the people to avoid large gatherings during the funeral or other unavoidable events.



In a separate communique, Catholicos Baselios Marthoma Paulose II, the primate of the Malankara church, asked the churches to discontinue the Sunday classes and other prayer meetings, except the Holy Masses in Saturdays and Sundays.

He said those having illness and other symptoms should avoid coming to the churches for the Holy Masses or other events.