Home States Kerala

Coronavirus: Kerala churches say no retreats, conventions and other events till March 31

Archbishop Antony Kariyil, metropolitan vicar of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, asked all parishes to avoid till March 31 festivals, retreats, religious classes and all get-togethers.

Published: 10th March 2020 10:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 10:22 PM   |  A+A-

In the wake of the COVID-19 scare, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd has launched a sanitisation drive at its stations and trains on Friday. A scene from the Edappally station

In the wake of the COVID-19 scare, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd has launched a sanitisation drive at its stations and trains on Friday. A scene from the Edappally station. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the coronavirus spread in Kerala, the churches in the state have decided to take adequate precautions and postpone all meetings including retreats, family unit gatherings, conventions among others till March 31.

In a circular, Archbishop Antony Kariyil, metropolitan vicar of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, asked all parishes to avoid till March 31 festivals, retreats, religious classes and all get-togethers as a precautionary step to avoid infection from the disease.

Further, it has also been decided to offer the communion only on the palm, instead of the normal practice to giving it on the mouth.

The faithful have been asked to clean the hands with the sanitiser before accepting the holy communion.

The peace offerings during the Holy Mass should be restricted only by folded hands. The churches have also been asked to not keep the holy water, typically kept near the entrance and other doors.

The churchgoers have also been asked to not kiss or touch the holy objects at the church including the religious images. Archbishop Kariyil also urged the people to avoid large gatherings during the funeral or other unavoidable events.

In a separate communique, Catholicos Baselios Marthoma Paulose II, the primate of the Malankara church, asked the churches to discontinue the Sunday classes and other prayer meetings, except the Holy Masses in Saturdays and Sundays.

He said those having illness and other symptoms should avoid coming to the churches for the Holy Masses or other events.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala coronavirus Kochi coronavirus Kerala precautions coronavirus COVID19 Coronavirus Outbreak coronavirus india
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp