Coronavirus: Minister KK Shailaja calls for heightened vigil

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of six positive cases of COVID-19 — five from Pathanamthitta and one from Ernakulam — Health Minister KK Shailaja has called for heightened vigil in the state.

“Contact tracing is in progress in Pathanamthitta. Also, the health condition of all positive cases are stable,” Shailaja told reporters on Monday. She said the state will ask the Centre to make arrangements for providing the details of international passengers arriving at the airports and seaports in the state, without any delay.

“Identifying those who were in touch with the positive cases in Pathanamthitta is essential for the containment of the virus. The contact tracing process is still on. Necessary arrangements will have to be made for the isolation of these people. For that, we have sought the help of private hospitals and the Indian Medical Association,” said Shailaja. The minister said the state will approach the Centre to provide more facilities and manpower at airports for the screening of passengers.

In the case of exams, the minister said a high-level meeting will be convened on Tuesday to take a call on postponing the exams of students up to the ninth standard. She said those concealing travel details from the authorities is not only jeopardising their own lives but of others also.