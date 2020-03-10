Coronavirus: Three-year-old tests positive; 1,116 under observation; Kerala ups vigil

By Express News Service

KOCHI: THE number of people under observation for the deadly coronavirus in the state shot up to 1,116 on Monday even as a three-year-old was tested positive in Kochi, taking the total identified cases in Kerala to nine.

The child came along with parents from Venice, Italy, and they took a connection flight, EK530, from Dubai to Kochi on Saturday. The child and the parents have been isolated at the Ernakulam Medical College.

Of the total people put under observation, 967 are home-quarantined while 149 are in various hospitals.

In Pathanamthitta, where the primary focus is laid after five persons were tested positive on Sunday, the authorities are on a catchup mode to identify the people who came into contact with the three-member family which returned from Italy on February 29.

As many as 271 persons have been identified in the primary contact list in the district. Twenty-one samples have been tested negative so far, giving authorities some relief.

Considering the situation, the state government has decided to open facilities to test swab samples at the medical colleges in Thiruvanthapuram and Kozhikode from Tuesday. Right now, they are tested at the National Institute of Virology, Alappuzha with the NIV, Pune doing the confirmation.

Authorities, in their effort to prevent the spread of the virus, are not leaving any stone unturned. While the Kottayam collector has declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Tuesday, the Idukki administration has decided to control the flow of tourists to its most popular spots — Kumily, Munnar and Wagamon.

No fresh booking will be allowed.

All educational institutions in Pathanamthitta will remain closed until Wednesday.The district collector has urged the people to postpone occasions such as weddings by another 15 days and avoid public gatherings till further instructions are given.

Meanwhile, the child whose fever was detected through the universal screening facility installed at the airport, was taken to the Medical College isolation ward in a special ambulance.

The blood samples given at the NIV Alappuzha tested positive.

District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr N K Kuttappan said the child’s health condition is stable.

“The child is in a stable condition and there is no need to panic. We’ve sent the blood samples of parents also to the NIV and are waiting for the results,” said Kuttappan.

The Health Department is tracking the details of the co-passengers in the flight and those who have closely interacted with the child.

“The full details of the co-passengers, once collected from the Kochi Airport authorities, will be handed over to other districts. We’re closely monitoring the situation,” the DMO said. Meanwhile, Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas convened an emergency meeting at the MCH on Monday to evaluate the steps taken to check the virus.

“Five health-screening counters have been set up at the domestic terminals of the Kochi Airport to monitor those arriving with symptoms from other states. Twelve doctors have been appointed at the international terminal. Even those approaching the private hospitals with coronavirus-related symptoms are to be placed in an isolation ward. They are advised to report the patients’ status to the Health Department daily,” said Suhas.

As many as 13 persons are under observation in the isolation ward at the Ernakulam MCH. Helpline numbers are 04712552056 and 04842368802.

POLICE TO ACT TOUGH