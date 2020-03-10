Home States Kerala

Fuel stations stop MVD in its tracks

When contacted, Joint Transport Commissioner Rajeev Puthalath told TNIE that the Finance Department is yet to clear the bill amount of Rs 30 lakh of the petrol stations.

By Anilkumar T
KOCHI: They have been putting their foot down, taking offenders to task and generating more than `3,500 crore for the state exchequer annually. But the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has found itself at the receiving end of late after the petrol stations decided not to give fuel astheir pending bills crossed `50-lakh mark.

“Most MVD offices are buying fuel for their vehicles from private petrol stations on a credit basis and the payment is made monthly. But no bills have been cleared in the last five months.And now the petrol station owners decided to stop giving fuel to the MVD,” said a senior official with the department.

“How can the enforcement team function without enough number of vehicles? It’s due to the constant enforcement activities that the number of accidents in the state came down to a great extent. The delay in payment has put not only the department, but also the public under risk,” he said.

“We’re facing lots of issues due to the delay in payment. What can we do without getting sufficient fuel for our vehicles?,” asked Puthalath.

The situation is similar in MVD offices across the state.“The department generates lakhs of rupees through its enforcement activities and it is unreasonable on the part of the government to delay the department’s fuel bill payment,” said the senior officer. MVD generates `3,500 crore per year.

Officials said despite informing the crisis-like situation to the higher-ups, no action has been taken so far. Interestingly, those vehicles the MVD has taken on rent are not being affected as the contract amount covers the fuel bills as well. “We’re facing the issue in the last quarter of every financial year. We could carry out the enforcement activities only due to mercy of the petrol station owners. The life of the public is important and the Finance Department officers should understand the value of road safety and enforcement,” added the senior officer.

