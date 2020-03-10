Home States Kerala

Kerala man sneaks out of coronavirus isolation ward in Pathanamthitta, brought back 

The man was among those who had interacted with the three-member family who returned from Italy and have tested positive for the virus.

Published: 10th March 2020 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

The ambulance that ferried two patients who tested positive for COVID-19 infection from Pathanamthitta General Hospital to Kottayam Medical College Hospital, being sanitised. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)

By PTI

PATHANAMTHITTA: A man under observation for suspected coronavirus infection at the isolation ward of the district hospital here fled, but was tracked and brought back within hours.

The man was among those who had interacted with the three-member family who returned from Italy and have tested positive for the virus.

Pathanamthitta district collector PB Nooh said one person, who was under observation at the general hospital here had escaped but was later tracked and brought back.

"If even a single person under observation goes out, it is a threat. This is a public hazard".

The one exercise which the health authorities have to undertake on Tuesday is to see how many people had come in contact with this person after he left the hospital.

There is need to isolate those people with whom he may have come into contact, the collector said "This is the time to behave in a very socially responsible manner".

With six positive cases being reported, the state government has already warned that stringent action would be taken against those flouting the directions of the health department.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: Kerala to strengthen networking at ground level

Health Minister KK Shailaja has warned that those coming from COVID19 affected nations, should report to authorities on arrival in the state, failing which a case would be registered against them under the Public Health Act.

A 3-member family, which had come from Italy recently and had tested positive along with two of their relatives had not reported their arrival to the authorities, health officials said.

At least 733 people who had come in contact with them have been tracked, the collector said and have been placed under observation.

While 18 have been admitted to isolation wards in the hospital, the remaining are under home surveillance.

A two-year-old child is among those under observation at the isolation ward, health department sources said. The tracking exercise would continue on Wednesday also.

Meanwhile, an awareness class was held for migrant workers at Pathanamthitta district this morning.

However, no directions have been issued to workers from other states to leave the state.

ALSO READ | Kerala family that landed from Italy hid vital information to slip through the system

"We are planning to give extra care to migrant workers with labour officer visiting their colonies and as part of the awareness drive and speaking to them in a language they understand," he said.

The Health Minister has said the surveillance system would be strengthened with the support of ASHA workers, civic authorities and ward members and resident associations.

Presently, 1,116 people are under surveillance in the state for the coronavirus, 967 in home quarantine and 149 in isolation wards of hospitals.

Two 90-year-old relatives of the Pathanamthitta family, who tested positive, have been admitted to Kottayam medical college hospital and their samples have been sent for testing, she said.

"If they test positive for the virus, it would be highly risky", she had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pathanamthitta Kerala Coronavirus Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak COVID-19
India Matters
A Covid-19 Positive symptoms person who came from Netherland admited in Fever Hospital Isolation ward for Observation. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp