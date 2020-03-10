Sulking AN Radhakrishnan given entry in Kerala BJP's core committee to quell factionalism

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an attempt to quell factionalism, senior BJP leader AN Radhakrishnan, who was on sulk mode after being appointed as vice-president of the party’s state unit, has been made a special invitee to the core committee - the state unit’s topmost decision making body.

It is understood that the decision to bring in Radhakrishnan, former general secretary, to the core committee was taken following intense pressure exerted by the faction led by former state president P K Krishnadas.

The core committee comprises of state president, general secretaries and past presidents. On rare occasions and as part of group adjustments, special invitees are included in the apex panel as per the suggestions of the party’s central leadership.

Besides Radhakrishnan, M T Ramesh, who was reappointed general secretary in the recent revamp, is also a prominent leader of the Krishnadas faction.

Sources close to both leaders have confirmed their attendance in the core committee meeting on Tuesday.

A top source in the party, on condition of anonymity, said that Krishnadas, who is a member of the BJP national executive, had expressed his strong displeasure over his faction being totally sidelined in the organisational revamp, to the central leadership. It is also reliably learnt that Radhakrishnan and a few other leaders owing allegiance to the Krishnadas faction had threatened not to accept the new posts as a mark of protest for being sidelined.

Damage control

Sensing rebellion, party president K Surendran reportedly got in touch with the central leadership, who suggested including Radhakrishnan in an attempt to buy truce in the faction-ridden state unit.

Radhakrishnan, Ramesh and Sobha Surendran were the strongest contenders in the race to the state president’s post. While Ramesh and Radhakrishan have ensured their presence in the core committee as general secretary and special invitee respectively, Sobha, appointed vice-president, has not been made part of the forum. It is also unclear whether the firebrand woman leader, who continued to remain incommunicado, will attend Tuesday’s meeting of state office bearers. M S Kumar, who refused to take up the party spokesperson’s post after being sidelined to the post of general secretary, will not be attending the meet.